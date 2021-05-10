Chris Turpin Earns Second Southland Pitcher of the Week Award in ’21

FRISCO, Texas – Chris Turpin earned his second Southland Pitcher of the Week award this season, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon. The senior pitcher threw his fifth complete game of the year over the weekend.

Turpin bookended his home Southland starts with complete game shutouts. After his first Southland home start was a nine-inning shutout against HBU, the Belle Chasse native ended his home slate with a seven-inning complete game shutout against Central Arkansas.

In the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, Turpin threw 88 pitches in his performance and he allowed just two hits against the Bears lineup. He also struck out seven on the day to run his season total to 84.

Turpin also extended his conference lead in wins. On the season, Turpin is 8-2 and he also leads the conference in innings pitched at 74.2.

It’s the fifth time this season a Privateer has taken a weekly Southland award. Turpin (twice), Collin Kulivan and Caleb Seroski have all won Pitcher of the Week while Gaige Howard has earned Hitter of the Week.

The first place New Orleans Privateers will head to Lamar to wrap up their Southland slate against the Cardinals. The next Privateer win or Central Arkansas loss will officially clinch a spot in the Southland tournament.

{Courtesy: Release from UNO}