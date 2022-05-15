METAIRIE, LA. – Although the exposure is limited at rookie minicamp, the Saints 11th pick overall made an impression.

“He’s everything we thought he’d be,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The Ohio State Alum has become teammates with a player he grew up watching and admiring, Michael Thomas.

“I watched a lot of NFL growing up, Michael Thomas was always one of my favorite receivers. You just see the way he works consistently. Just that dog and him makes me go harder,” said Olave.

The two have been in contact for a few years now. Once Thomas got the chance to work with Olave, he took it immediately.

“He showed love to me since college because we both went Ohio State, so we always text back and forth every now and then. When I got drafted he FaceTimed me. He invited me to come stay with him and work out with him, so I couldn’t turn that down,” said Olave.

Olave finished his senior year with 35 touchdowns with the Buckeyes, an Ohio State record.

“He is smooth in transition, good route runner. Ultimately he’s the type of character person that we wanted to bring into the building, and I think that’s as important as anything,” said Allen.

