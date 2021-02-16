NEW ORLEANS – In an announcement by the American Athletic Conference, the Tulane University men’s basketball team’s game scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 at SMU has been postponed due to a forecast for severe winter weather and power outages in the Dallas area.
Rescheduling information has not yet been determined.
Tulane (9-8, 4-8 AAC) returns to action at home on Saturday, February 20 to host UCF. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
Chilly reality: Tulane’s game at SMU postponed
