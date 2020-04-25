Chicago Bears trade up to select Tulane WR Darnell Mooney

Courtesy: tulanegreenwave.com

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University wide receiver Darnell Mooney was selected as the 28th pick in the fifth round (173 overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.



Mooney’s selection marks the fourth consecutive season a Green Wave student-athlete has been taken in the NFL Draft. The last time Tulane had a player taken in the NFL Draft in four straight years was from 1999-2002. He also becomes the 143rd Tulane player chosen in the NFL Draft in program history.



Mooney is the first Green Wave player to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft. He becomes the first Tulane wide receiver taken in the draft since 2014 when Ryan Grant was taken in the fifth round by the Washington Redskins.



The Gadsden, Alabama, native established himself as one of the Green Wave’s most reliable players throughout his career, as he made 41 straight starts. He also was named as one of five captains for the year.



He finished his career with 2,572 yards receiving which ranks sixth all-time in program history. His 19 career touchdowns ranks ninth all-time.



During the NFL Scouting Combine, Mooney ran an impressive 4.38 40-yard dash which ranked as the fifth-fast time at the event.