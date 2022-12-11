THIBODAUX, La. — At the age of 24, Chase Fourcade is already one of the most decorated players in Louisiana football as a state champion at Rummel and Southland Conference champion at Nicholls.

“Four-year guy over there. It kind of went really fast but what we did over there was remarkable, it’s unbelievable. I’m really excited about coach Rebowe and the program. Just what we’ve done over there and just everybody, man. All the guys that I’ve played with, the great players that I’ve played with. Two championships, three playoff appearances. You can’t get anything like that,” says former Rummel and Nicholls standout Chase Fourcade.

In the years after Nicholls, Chase Fourcade played in the spring and arena football leagues and had his first official pro day at the New Orleans Saints facility in April.

Two weeks later, he joined the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League but was the final cut during the CFL preseason.

“Go 4 for 6 with 82 yards and the next day you get cut and released and you have to come back to the United States. Overall it was a great experience,” says Fourcade.

Chase Fourcade returned home and began preparing for the next chapter of his pro football journey in August when he was signed by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

“I’ve just got to go in there, compete. That’s what I love to do. I’m a winner at the end of the day. So, I’m going to find ways to get better each and every day,” says Fourcade.

Preseason camp doesn’t open until the spring, but you can find Chase Fourcade and the newest members of the Maulers working out weekly in Uptown New Orleans.

“It’s really crazy how we’ve been doing this for three years now. Me, Jalen McCleskey, Tre Swilling, Dion Ray, the same guys that come to Harrell Park and really just find opportunities. Now we’re on the same team together, you know it’s only getting better. We’re going over the playbook with each other, timing. Just everything that plays a part in being a great team, that’s what we need to do,” says Fourcade.

Before Chase Fourcade was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football