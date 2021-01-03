Chase for number one seed: Halftime Saints winning, but Packers and Seahawks winning too

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Saints are doing their part to have a chance to be the number one seed in the NFC seed. New Orleans leads Carolina 16-7 at halftime. The Saints and Seattle must win, and the Packers must lose to the Bears.

But, at halftime, Green Bay leads Chicago 21-13. Seattle leads San Francisco 6-3 at halftime.

Drew Brees has thrown TD passes of 18 yards to Jared Cook and 8 yards to Emmanuel Sanders. Brees is 13 of 16 passing, for 114 yards.

Four Saints running backs are shelved. Alvin Kamara tested positive for Covid-19. Michael Burton, Latavius Murray, and fullback Michael Burton are out due to close contact with Kamara.

Wil Lutz’s 33 yard field goal at the end of the half gave the Saints a nine point lead.