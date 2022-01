CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke the NFL’s single-game record for most receiving yards in Cincinnati’s 34-31 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals clinched the AFC North by sending the Ravens to their fifth consecutive loss.

That broke Jerry Butler’s record of 255 yards set for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets back on Sept. 23, 1979. Butler had 10 receptions and four of them were for touchdowns.