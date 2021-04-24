Charter School sports returns in Orleans Parish with middle school basketball championship

NEW ORLEANS — Athletic competition returned for Charter School in Orleans Parish for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought local sports to a screeching halt.

On Saturday, the Crescent City Charter League presented 2021 CCCL Middle School Basketball City Championship at Frederick Douglass High School with the Esperanza Eagles and Lady Gators of Akili Academy taking home the trophies of the boys and girls brackets respectively.

The CCCL is the only sports league in New Orleans that has allowed middle school competition this year. Seventh-graders Maya Peterson (Akili Academy) and Brennen Bruno (Esperanza Charter) both won the league’s MVP Awards for outstanding tournament play.

Aside from Akili and Esperanza, Bricolage, Osborne, Success-Thurgood Marshall and Tubman all participated in tourney action.

The CCCL has 17 schools committed to participating in the league’s events for the 2021-22 School Year.