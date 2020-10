New Orleans, La - Just wanted to start off by saying, like you and Latavius (Murray) got to kind of share the field for a bunch of snaps in the last game. I'm just curious, like, when you're doing that, what kind of stress does that put on a defense in your mind?"When we're on the field individually, they're stressing. And I think just putting us on the field at the same time, there's a lot that you got to account for. You got to account for more than you are able to account for within the frame of defense. So, I think it's something I think helps us, gives us a lot of variety. It gives us a lot of different options. So more of that, hopefully."

And a lot of times when you're doing that you're like, operating out of the slot or something like that. Are you comfortable doing that? And did it take some time for you to be comfortable doing that?"No, I'm comfortable doing it. I have been doing it for a while. So it is cool. I do not have a problem."