Chargers’ Herbert getting crash course in close losses

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Justin Herbert won the Campbell Trophy, which is nicknamed the Academic Heisman, at the University of Oregon last year for his smarts on and off the field.

The quarterback is getting a crash course in close losses as a rookie in the National Football League.

Herbert became the first rookie to throw for four touchdowns in a Monday Night game, but the Los Angeles Chargers squandered another 17-point, second-quarter lead in a 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Chargers — who became the first team since the 2003 Atlanta Falcons to squander leads of 17-points or more two straight weeks — have lost four straight by a combined margin of 18 points.