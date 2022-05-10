NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At 2 p.m. on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University on Thursday, Brother Martin takes on John Curtis – the Crusaders beat the Patriots twice in the regular season.



But, Curtis won the league title. Last year, Curtis lost to Jesuit in extra innings in the semifinals in Sulphur, La.



“Austin Ackel, who is a junior leader on this team, put a presentation together after football season, for the whole team,” Curtis coach Jeff Curtis told WGNO Sports on Monday. “And the whole theme of it, ‘Is close good enough?'”

Brother Martin has played a litany of close games. In the quarterfinals against St. Aug, the Crusaders scored four times in the seventh inning to win game two and extend the series. Brother Martin won game three, 5-2.



“I had somebody joke the other day and say, ‘coach you have a great heart, because if you didn’t you would be dead by now’,” said Crusaders coach Jeff Lupo. “I kinda laughed at it but it must be true.”



In the nightcap, Jesuit takes on top-seeded Catholic.

The Jays lost to Byrd Friday night, but then won two games on Saturday.

“Our team went in Friday night believing they were winning two games on Saturday,” said Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett. “We were pretty loose, we had a team meal, and we felt pretty confident the next day thinking game two was the season or a momentum shift, and it worked out in our favor.”

At least one Jays player concurred with his coach.



“I think it gave us a lot of confidence,” said senior catcher Luke Brandau. “If we play the best ball we can play, we can beat anybody.”

All five Select championship baseball games will be played in Hammond, Friday and Saturday.