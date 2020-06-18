Change at Jesuit: Bairnsfather promoted as Songy moves to new role

Mark Songy’s second stint as the head football coach at Jesuit has ended.

A source said Thursday afternoon that Songy will become the school’s new prefect disciplinarian, and that offensive coordinator Scott Bairnsfather will be elevated to interim head football coach for the 2020 season.

After the 2020 season, the school will conduct a search for a new head football coach.

Songy coached Jesuit from 1992 through 1996. He returned in 2014 and coached the Blue Jays to the Division I state football championship, defeating John Curtis before 25,000 fans at the Superdome.

Songy led Jesuit to a pair of state semifinal appearances, in 1994 and 1996.