Chalmette uses big 3rd inning to power past Higgins Thursday

CHALMETTE, La. — The Chalmette Owls score 9 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to push past Higgins, 12-0 Thursday afternoon.

Heading into their scheduled contest Friday against West Jefferson, the Owls are 7-0 in district 8-5A.

According to the school’s twitter page, a win today would give them a share of the district title for the 5th time in the last 6 years.

A win for the Owls tomorrow and we clinch a share of the district championship for the 5th time in 6 years (15, 17, 18, 19, 21) — Chalmette Owls 🦉 (@OwlsChalmette) April 16, 2021

Chalmette is scheduled to host West Jefferson today at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

You can catch the highlights of Thursday’s game by tuning into Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.