CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — For the Chalmette Charmers, the only thing higher than their kicks was the bar they set for teams across the nation.

On Friday, March 4, local the high-kick team capped off their season with some hardware after being named the 2022 State and National High Kick Champions.

The victory comes after the dance team was named winner of the American All-Star Louisiana State Dance/Drill Team Competition at the Cajundome Arena in Lafayette.

From there, it became the road to nationals with a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando as teams from all over the nation gathered to show the world what they are made of.

The St. Bernard Parish School Board says this is the second time the team has claimed both state and national titles under head coach Jill Mitchell — the first time being in 2014. In 2018, the team earned another title at the State High Kick Championship.

Mitchel applauded her team for their hard work, saying:

“We’ve overcome many obstacles and have persevered through limited practice time and uncertainty due to the pandemic. Their commitment and work ethic were truly inspiring, and I’m so glad for their hard-earned success.”

Congratulations to Coach Mitchell and the Chalmette High School Charmers!