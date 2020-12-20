CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) continues to look for a receiver as a Notre Dame defender wraps him up during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face Alabama in the semifinals.

Clemson will play Ohio State in the CFP for the third time. The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation.

The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The national champion of this college football season played through a pandemic is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.