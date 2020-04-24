Cesar Ruiz brings dependability, versatility to Saints offensive line

Saints first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz brings versatility to the offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 316-pounder from Michigan opened five games at right guard in 2017, starting his final 31 games at center.

Despite the Saints selecting Center, Erik McCoy, in the second round last year, head coach Sean Payton told the media on a conference call that they didn’t draft Ruiz to not be a starter. Setting the stage for either McCoy or Ruiz to potentially move to guard.

What we can immediately expect from Ruiz in the trenches, is dependability. Over 36 games as a Wolverine, Ruiz was not called for a single holding call.

Ruiz said, “It’s just playing disciplined football. Knowing my technique and playing football the way it’s supposed to be played. Just knowing what I’m doing. “

To hear more from the 24th overall pick click on the video above.