Cavs to Cajuns: Johnson and Peterson ink with Ragin Cajuns – click here for full video and interviews for De la Salle on signing day

National signing day was a banner day for the De la Salle Cavaliers. Head coach Ryan Manale sent seven to college football.

They included running back Montrell Johnson and Ja’Marian Peterson, who both chose the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Johnson had 4 rushing touchdowns and 182 rush yards in the Division II state championship against St Thomas More. Johnson talked about his decision.

Among the signees was John Martin who signed his national letter of intent with Columbia University. Martin attended the ceremony virtually. He was out due to Covid 19 contact tracing.

Other signees included defensive lineman Trey Hand, son of former Saint Norman Hand, who signed with Arkansas-Monticello. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan attended the ceremony to support Hand.

Others were linebacker Dwane Tillis and defensive back Rodrek Williams, who will both attend Tulane University on academic and leadership scholarships.

Running back Byron Phillips signed an academic scholarship with Louisiana Tech.

We spoke with De la Salle head coach Ryan Manale.