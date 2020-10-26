Catholic of Pointe Coupee 2021 Safety commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

New Roads, LA. – Monday afternoon, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 2021 Safety Matthew Langlois announced via Twitter that he is committing to play his college ball at LSU.

Langlois is a two-sport athlete at Catholic of Pointe Coupe.

Aside from playing football, he runs the 100-meter and does long jump for the track and field program.

At 6’0, 185-pounds, Langlois is ranked as the No. 19 player in the state of Louisiana’s 2021 class according to 247 Sports Composite rankings.

He rushed for over 1,300 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Hornets a season ago, adding 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks in their Division IV state title run.

0:18 left. District opener. Opponent has the ball. Tie game. Then THIS happens. @LangloisMatthew you are a FREAK. pic.twitter.com/xhSV7ljFBT — Nicholas Scelfo (@nscelfo85) October 24, 2020