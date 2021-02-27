Catholic of Baton Rouge scores twice in OT to beat St. Paul’s in Division I title game

HAMMOND, La. — Catholic of Baton Rouge scored 2 goals in overtime to topple the St. Paul’s Wolves in the Division I Championship game Saturday night at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

The first goal came in the the 8th minute of the first overtime period when a corner kick from Ben Stuart found Alex Leonard in front of the net.

The second, in the final minutes of the second overtime period when Kamren Rome’s first shot was deflected back to him and he was there for a second, successful shot on goal.

The Wolves were held scoreless but their championship legacy continues. This season marks the 11th straight time the Boy’s Soccer Team has made it to the state final.

Here are St. Paul’s players talking about the game and program legacy after the game:

Here are Catholic of Baton Rouge players discussing the win post game: