Catholic of Baton Rouge overcomes early deficit to defeat St. Paul’s in game 3

BATON ROUGE, La. — Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated St. Paul’s, 8-4 in game three of the Quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs Saturday afternoon.

St. Paul’s jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Bears would 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 3 in the 4th and 3 more in the 5th to pull away to an 8-4 advantage late in the game.

Catholic now advances to the semi-final round of the Division I playoffs where they will face top-seeded Byrd Thursday at 6 p.m. at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

