Catholic High’s Emery Jones is staying home

BATON ROUGE – Catholic high’s Emery Jones committed to LSU in front of his family, friends and coaches Friday afternoon. The four star offensive tackle says it’s a dream come true to play for the purple and gold.

Jones picked LSU over Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas and several other schools. A big part in his decision was Brad Davis, LSU’s new offensive line coach.

“It feels great to get it off his chest,” said Jones. “Now I can focus on the season and people can stop asking me where I’m going.”

To hear from Jones, click the video provided.