Catholic HC Gabe Fertitta accepts job at Louisville

BATON ROUGE, La – Catholic High head football coach Gabe Fertitta accepted a job with the University of Louisville, the school announced Friday afternoon. Fertitta won his second state championship with the Bears in the 2020 football season. The now-former Bears head coach appeared in the state title game every season of his four-year tenure.

“Not only has Coach Fertitta brought unprecedented success, but more importantly, his focus on the mission of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart as the cornerstone of the program allowed our student athletes to grow in faith and character,” Catholic High principal Lisa Harvey said in the school’s press release. “He has been an excellent role model and he will be missed. I wish him continued success in his new role.”

Fertitta left a parting message to the school and players he interacted with since becoming the head coach in 2017.

“While our family is extremely excited about this new chapter, I am certainly sad to leave a place that has become part of our DNA. I will always remember the determination and toughness I learned from my good friend Bob “Cur Dog” Cade and will carry this strength with me as a take on my new role with the University of Louisville. I have served alongside the Brothers of the Sacred Heart for 13 years, and I am eternally grateful for them and the impact they had on changing my life. The CHS Family – President Gene Tullier, Mrs. Lisa Harvey, Athletic Director J.P. Kelly, and the wonderful faculty and staff – will always hold a dear place in my heart,” Fertitta says. “To our players, know that you will always be part of my family. I cannot thank the young men of this team enough for putting their bodies ‘on the line’ for our program over the last 7 years. I will tune in every Friday night to watch the Bears claw and scratch for 4 quarters x 12 minutes.”