NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams lost the D1 Select State Championship to Catholic of Baton Rouge, 55-31.

The teams battled it out in Friday’s game in New Orleans for the coveted Select Division I state championship title.

The Rams were going for their seventh state football championship, after winning the title in 2020.

The Rams trailed at halftime, 27-10 and could never make up the difference.

