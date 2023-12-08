NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams lost the D1 Select State Championship to Catholic of Baton Rouge, 55-31.
The teams battled it out in Friday’s game in New Orleans for the coveted Select Division I state championship title.
The Rams were going for their seventh state football championship, after winning the title in 2020.
The Rams trailed at halftime, 27-10 and could never make up the difference.
Latest Posts
- FNF Southern Quality Ford Dealers Scholar-Athlete: Destrehan’s Anthony Robinson
- Opelousas defeats Cecilia, 26-13, for first-ever football state championship
- Jayden Daniels honored as top QB in college football, Payton Wilson named best defender
- FNF Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week: St. Charles Catholic’s Kyle Cannon
- Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, could play vs. Panthers