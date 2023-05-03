BATON ROUGE, La. — Top-ranked Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated John Curtis, 10-0 in game one of their Division I select quarterfinal series.

How it happened:

In the bottom of the second inning, Catholic opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly from Jack Ruckert to take a 1-0 lead. Brooks Wright would add an RBI single while Noah Lewis would capitalize with a 2-RBI single to give Catholic the 4-0 advantage after 2 innings of play.

In the bottom of the third, two Curtis errors would set the stage for another big inning from the Bears. Jack Ruckert would follow with an RBI double to extend the lead to 5 while Brooks Wright would make it a 6-0 ball game with an RBI single.

The inning would continue with a bases-loaded Noah Lewis 3-RBI triple to give Catholic the 9-0 lead. Clayton Pourciau would smack and RBI single to left to end the inning with a 10-0 lead.

Defensively, Catholic pitcher Alex Ainsworth tossed a no-hitter courtesy of a great defensive effort by the top team in Division I select.

“They’re not ranked top-five in the nation for nothing. They’ve got talent all through their lineup and on the mound. They’re 34-2, one in-state loss. I expected them to be everything as advertised. Hopefully we can get something going tomorrow. Hopefully we can get some balls to fall, get some base hits with some guys in position and make this a game,” says John Curtis head baseball coach Jeff Curtis.

Up Next:

Game two between No. 1 Catholic and No. 9 John Curtis will take place tomorrow at Grizzly Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.