NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Football season is once again upon us! The 2022 NFL season kicks off on August 4 with a matchup between the Jaguars and Raiders.

Viewers can watch their favorite teams play during select “Monday Night Football” games broadcasting on WGNO/ABC.

An “NFL Countdown” telecast will precede all game coverage. Games will also be available for viewing via the ESPN App and the ABC App.

The following seven regular-season games will air on WGNO/ABC:

Monday, September 12, 2022

7:00 PM – Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks



Monday, September 19, 2022

7:00 PM – Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles



Monday, September 26, 2022

7:00 PM – Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants



Monday, December 19, 2022

7:00 PM – Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers



Monday, January 2, 2023

7:00 PM – Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals



Saturday, January 7, 2023 (Doubleheader Saturday)

4:00 PM – TBD vs. TBD

6:30 PM – TBD vs. TBD