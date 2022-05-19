NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Football season is once again upon us! The 2022 NFL season kicks off on August 4 with a matchup between the Jaguars and Raiders.
Viewers can watch their favorite teams play during select “Monday Night Football” games broadcasting on WGNO/ABC.
An “NFL Countdown” telecast will precede all game coverage. Games will also be available for viewing via the ESPN App and the ABC App.
The following seven regular-season games will air on WGNO/ABC:
Monday, September 12, 2022
7:00 PM – Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, September 19, 2022
7:00 PM – Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, September 26, 2022
7:00 PM – Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Monday, December 19, 2022
7:00 PM – Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Monday, January 2, 2023
7:00 PM – Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Saturday, January 7, 2023 (Doubleheader Saturday)
4:00 PM – TBD vs. TBD
6:30 PM – TBD vs. TBD