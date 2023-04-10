NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans won’t be the only team balling in New Orleans this week. Visit the UNO Lakefront Arena on Friday, April 14 for a night of half-courts, hook shots, and more with the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters!

You’ll see all the greats, including Cherelle ‘Torch’ George, Corey ‘Thunder’ Law, Chandler ‘Bulldog’ Mack, Jahmani ‘Hot Shot’ Swanson, Latif ‘Jet’ Rivers, Rock ‘Wham’ Middleton, and Fatima ‘TNT’ Lister. Of course, the team will also be led by Globetrotters legend and now head coach “Sweet Lou” Dunbar.

The tour comes as the team makes its first network appearance in more than 40 years for its “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” series with new episodes premiering every Saturday, hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. The series highlights the work of players on and off the court as ambassadors of goodwill.

In honor of the tour stop, check out a throwback video from when the Globetrotters visited WGNO Studios back in 2020. Watch it in the player above.

Catch all the action beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. For tickets, click here.

