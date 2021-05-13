Casebonne’s walk-off lifts Jesuit past John Curtis, into Division I title game

SULPHUR, La. — The Jesuit Blue Jays defeated John Curtis, 4-3 in 9 innings thanks to a walk-off RBI single from senior Zack Casebonne in the Division I semi-final round of the LHSAA BAseball State Tournament.

Curtis jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, but Jesuit quickly responded with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Jesuit took a 3-2 lead in the 3rd inning and Curtis would tie the game up a 3 in the top of the 6th.

Jesuit’s Holden Hess pitched 7 innings, throwing 109 pitches and striking out 6 batters.

Sean Cashman pitched 2 innings and struck out 2 batters in relief for the Blue Jays.

For John Curtis, Michael O’Brien pitched 3 innings, striking out 6 and gave up 3 runs on 4 hits.

Austin Ackel threw a no-hitter in relief for the remaining 4 innings of regulation, striking out 4.

Michael Curtis pitched the last 2 innings of the game, striking out 1 with 1 earned run.

Jesuit now awaits the winner of the Division I semi-final game between Catholic of Baton Rouge and Byrd.

The Division I Championship game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.