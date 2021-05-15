Casebonne’s grand slam, stellar defense helps Jesuit wins first state title since 2011

SULPHUR, La. — On Wednesday, Jesuit senior catcher, Zack Casebonne hit an walk-off RBI that helped Jesuit reach the Division I state championship game.

Saturday, he would hit a grand slam in the top of the 6th inning that helped the Blue Jays win their first state title since 2011.

Jesuit defeated C.E. Byrd, 6-1 Saturday afternoon in Division I’s final game of the LHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Zack Casebonne was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Division I championship game.

Here is Zack Casebonne talking about the win:

Jesuit junior pitcher, Ryan Porche, pitched a complete game for the Blue Jays, striking out 4 with 1 earned run.

Here is Ryan Porche after the game:

Jesuit finishes the season 31-6.

Head Coach Kenny Goodlett reflects on his team’s championship run after the game:

The program has reached the state championship game 30 times, 21 of those have ended in victory.

