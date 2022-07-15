NEW ORLEANS – Carvie Upshaw, the UNO legend that led the women’s basketball program to its greatest heights, has been selected for induction into the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Upshaw is one of six standout local sports figures who will be added to the Hall of Fame this year. Each year’s Hall of Fame class is selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, a group of current and former media members who annually recognize a variety of annual award-winners, as well as the Hall of Fame, the Corbett Awards and the Eddie Robinson Award. The group also selects the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month each month.

Overall, 26 individuals and four teams will be honored this year for their achievements at the Committee’s annual awards banquet on Saturday, July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will continue announcing its annual awards tomorrow (Wednesday) with the next member of the 2022 Class of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Collins Special Awards: Loyola Men’s Basketball and St. Charles Catholic Athletic Department

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic Football/Baseball

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Becky Lambert, Archbishop Hannan Softball

Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field

Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Zach Wrightsil, Loyola Basketball

Eddie Robinson Award: Ronald “Hendu” Henderson

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Brother Martin Bowling, LHSAA

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Ponchatoula Basketball, LHSAA

Outstanding Collegiate Coach, Louisiana: Stacey Hollowell, Loyola Men’s Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Ashley Brignac, Softball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Marques Colston, Football

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Billy Ray Hobley, Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Shaun King, Football

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: Carvie Upshaw, Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 18 (Monday)

Corbett Award – Female: July 25 (Monday)

Corbett Award – Male: July 26 (Tuesday)

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee began in 1957 when James Collins spearheaded a group of sports journalists to form a sports awards committee to immortalize local sports history. For 13 years, the committee honored local athletes each month. In 1970, the Sugar Bowl stepped in to sponsor and revitalize the committee, leading to the creation of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1971, honoring 10 legends from the Crescent City in its first induction class. While adding the responsibility of selecting Hall of Famers, the committee has continued to recognize the top amateur athlete in the Greater New Orleans area each month – the honors enter their 66th year in 2022. To be eligible, an athlete must be a native of the greater New Orleans area or must compete for a team in the metropolitan region.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 100 Hall of Fame players, 51 Hall of Fame coaches and 20 Heisman Trophy winners in its 88-year history. The 89th annual Sugar Bowl Classic is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 31, 2022. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.2 billion into the local economy in the last decade.

{Courtesy: release from the Allstate Sugar Bowl}