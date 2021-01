NEW ORLEANS —It was a battle between the No. 1 and the and No. 3 teams in the Class 4A’s unofficial rankings.

The Carver Rams (16-1) defeated the Eleanor McMain Mustangs (11-5) , 55-49 in a back-and-forth affair.

Carver’s Solomon Washington finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Dorian Finister added 13.

McMain’s Nicholas Kaigler led all scorers with 19 points.