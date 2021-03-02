Carver Rams too much for Cecilia to handle in Class 4A Regionals

NEW ORLEANS — The top-seeded George Washington Carver Rams defeated the No. 16 seeded Cecilia Bulldogs, 77-55 Tuesday night in the Class 4A Regional round matchup at McDonogh 35.

The Rams started the game off with a windmill dunk from Solomon Washington, followed by an 8-1 run, leading Cecilia by 19 points at the half.

Doarian Finister led Carver with 18 points. Solomon Washington added 12 more.

Carver now advances to the Quarterfinal round where they will play the No. 8 seeded Lakeshore Titans.

