Carver Rams overpower Neville to advance to Class 4A championship game

LAFAYETTE, La. — The No. 1 Carver Rams defeated No. 4 Neville, 75-50 Wednesday afternoon in the Boy’s Class 4A Semi-Final round at the Cajundome.
After 1 quarter of play, Carver led 9-8.
The Rams press took its toll on the Tigers for the remaining 3 quarters with Carver outscoring Neville, 19-10 in the 2nd quarter and 23-9 in the 3rd.
Guards Willie Anderson led the Rams with 21 points and Frederick Price poured in 18 points of his own.
Solomon Washington finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Here is Carver Head Basketball Coach Nate Roche after the game:
For Neville, Patrick McCraney had a game-high 29 points.
Carver will play the winner of Eleanor McMain and Woodlawn of Shreveport in the Class 4A Championship game at Noon Saturday at Burton Coliseum.