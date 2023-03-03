COVINGTON, La. — No. 6 Carver defeated No. 3 Hannan, 60-50 in the Division II select quarterfinal round Friday night.

The battle between two defending state champions was a good one.

Hannan’s sensational sophomore forward Drew Timmons led all scorers with 24 points, but Carver’s constant pressure on both ends of the floor allowed the Rams to pull away with the win.

Carver senior Jaylon Hicks finished with a team-high 19 points, while junior Laurence Nathan added 17 in the win.

Both Hicks and Nathan were starters on last year’s Class 4A championship team, and both were huge in the win Friday night.

“Man, this is big for us. You know, a lot of people didn’t think we would be here this year.

Returning two starters, a new group of kids stepping into new identities, into our new roles. This is just big for our program. For like any kid that’s coming in and just starting, they want to work, continue to get better and believe in something,” says Carver head basketball coach Nate Roche.

The Rams advance to the Division II Select semi-finals in Lake Charles where they will play No. 2 Peabody.

This marks Carver’s fourth straight Marsh Madness appearance.