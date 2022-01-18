Carver downs Edna Karr in battle of top Class 4A teams at MLK Classic

Closeup of Basketball on the Court Floor

NEW ORLEANS – The Carver Rams earn another statement win Monday night, downing Edna Karr 50-40 in the final game of the InspireNOLA Charter Schools MLK Classic.

Sophomore Laurence Nathan led the Rams with 12 points, while senior Dorian Finister added 11, and Willie Anderson followed with 10 points.

Edna Karr’s Leland Smith led all scorers with 19 points.

Coming into the night, Eleanor McMain, Carver and Edna Karr were the top-3 teams in the LHSAA unofficial Class 4A power rankings.

Carver will travel to McMain Thursday night in another hard-fought contest between two district 11-4A rivals.

As for Edna Karr, they’re scheduled to host Country Day Wednesday night at 7 p.m.