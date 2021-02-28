Carver defeats Easton, will play remainder of season in honor of fallen officer Martinus Mitchum

NEW ORLEANS — Carver head basketball coach Nate Roche says the Rams will play the remainder of their season in honor of New Orleans police officer Martinus Mitchum.

Mitchum was shot and killed working security at the bi-district Class 4A playoff game Friday night.

Sunday afternoon, the game resumed at Sophie B. Wright Charter School.

The Rams held a 20 point lead over Warren Easton late in the first quarter when the game was hauled on Friday and went on to capture a 77-45 victory.

“We came out here and dedicated this one to Mitch for stepping in and helping us the way he did Friday night,” Nate Roche said. “My kids came out here and gave it their all for that reason. We wanted to be able to come out here and play the game we love on a positive note and give back to the game and it meant a lot to be here today playing this game.”

Top-seeded Caver is set to face No. 16 Cecilia in the regional round of the playoffs this Tuesday.

Time and location has yet to be determined.