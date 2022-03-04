NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — You could make a case that Landry was one of the hottest teams in Class 4A.

The Bucs had won 6 in a row all by at least 14 points or more, but they were 1-3 against the top 3 seeds in the playoff field this season.

That includes a December 14th 78-44 loss to Carver.

Tonight in the Class 4A quarterfinals, Carver handled the Bucs again, 71-42 to complete the season sweep of Landry and clinching their spot in Marsh Madness next week in Lake Charles.

Carver led 29-21 at the half, and outscored Landry 25-7 in the 3rd quarter and 17-14 in the 4th.

Laurence Nathan led the Rams with 15 points in tonight’s win.

Jaylon Hicks and Willie Anderson scored 14 points while Solomon Washington added 11.

The Rams will play Huntington in the Class 4A semi-final round next week.

Here is Carver head basketball coach Nate Roche after tonight’s win: