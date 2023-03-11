LAKE CHARLES, La. — No. 6 Carver defeated No. 1 Madison Prep, 34-25 in the Division II Select state championship game Saturday at Burton Coliseum.

It was a low scoring affair in the first half with the Rams leading 5-4 after the opening period, 15-13 at halftime.

Carver shot just 25% (5/20) from the field while holding Madison Prep to 23% (6/26) shooting.

Senior Ken’wyion White was the Rams top scorer in the first half, with 8 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Daijon Leatherman followed with 4 points and 9 rebounds at the break.

By the conclusion of the final buzzer, Carver’s continued pressure had paid off.

The Rams would hold the Chargers to 16% shooting (8/48) from the field, and outrebound Madison Prep 50-26.

The most impactful presence on the court was 6’9 sophomore Daijon Leatherman who finished with 7 points, 18 boards (6 offensive, 12 defensive), and 4 blocks.

Ken’Wyion White was the only player in the Carver rotation to score in double-figures with 11 points.

Jaylon Hicks followed with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Hicks was named Most Outstanding Player.

It’s a repeat for the Carver Rams in a year that many had labeled a rebuild.