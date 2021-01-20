Carver Boys Basketball continues to turn heads in Class 4A

NEW ORLEANS — The Carver Boy’s Basketball program is on a mission to become king of the mountain in class 4A.

“Something we talk about a lot is unfinished business. Last year we came up short, we had a wonderful team. That team made it to the top 28. We finished in the final four game. So for us, every game on our schedule we want to be able to test ourselves to see if we are ready for that moment, to see if we are ready to go past that moment,” says Carver Head Basketball Coach Nate Roche.

The battle-tested Rams are 15-0 on the season with wins over prep powers like Scotlandville, Madison Prep, St. Augustine and the up-and-coming Ellender Patriots.

The Rams return several players from last year’s semi-final squad, highlighted by one of the best one-two punches in Louisiana high school basketball.

Solomon Washington and Dorian Finister.

“Those guys are amazing,” says Coach Roche.

Roche added, “One thing about those two is that starting practice, they’re great leaders. They come in and they get other guys better while they are on the floor. We are the coaches outside of the lines, we look tho those guys as kind of coaches within the lines.”

Players whose above the rim abilities circulate social media with each and every passing game.

Carver Head Coach Nate Roche says it’s much more than that.

He uttered these words during the Rams’ game against New Iberia Monday and it’s what has ultimately led to those highlight moments and to Carver’s undefeated record.

Defense is contagious.

“That’s something that we echo a lot in practice. Defense creates offense for us. We definitely want 5 guys on the floor playing hard defense throughout the game,” says Roche.

Carver is back in action Saturday against Madison Prep in Baton Rouge.