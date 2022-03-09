LAKE CHARLES, La. — The top-seeded Carver Rams advance to the LHSAA Class 4A state championship with an, 84-35 win over Huntington Wednesday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.

The Rams led, 41-15 after the first half of play and never took their foot off the gas after that.

Carver outscored Huntington:

19-5 in the 1st QTR

22-10 in the 2nd QTR

24-11 in the 3rd QTR

19-9 in the 4th QTR

Junior Jaylon Hicks led Carver with 20 points.

Dorian Finister followed with 19 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Solomon Washington finished with a 16 point, 12 rebound double-double.

Senior Willie Anderson also added 8 points and finished with a team-high 6 assists.

The Rams shot 51 % from the field and 35 % from beyond the arc in the win.

The Rams will play the winner of No. 2 Edna Karr and No. 3 Eleanor McMain for the Class 4A title Saturday at 11 a.m.