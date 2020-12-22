Carved up: Carson Strong lights up Tulane defense, Wave trails big at the half

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jay Norvell of the Nevada Wolf Pack talks with quarterback Carson Strong #12 in the second half of their game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wolf Pack defeated the Rebels 37-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Nevada is dominating Tulane.

Quarterback Carson Strong has thrown 3 touchdown passes in the first half as the Wolfpack leads the Green Wave 26-7.

Strong has completed 14 of 18 passes for 200 yards. Tulane is missing three starters on the defensive line, including bookends Patrick Johnson and Cam Sample. Johnson is the school’s all-time sack leader.

Tulane scored in the second quarter on a fourth down, 41 yard pass from quarterback Michael Pratt to wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson.