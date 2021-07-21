Carroll Named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cameron Carroll #20 of the Tulane Green Wave runs against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University redshirt sophomore running back Cameron Carroll was named to the 2021 Doak Walker Preseason Award Watch List on Monday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college football running back.

Carroll received the honor after he finished second on the Green Wave roster with 741 total rushing yards. His 12 rushing touchdowns led the team and tied for third in a single season all-time. Carroll scored multiple touchdowns in four games last season for the Green Wave, topping out at four (three rushing and one receiving) in the win at Southern Miss.

The Flowood, Mississippi native’s 6.1 yards per carry also led the team and ranked fifth all-time for a single season.

Carroll is the second Green Wave player to receive a preseason watch list nod this year. He joins teammate Dorian Williams, who earlier this week was tabbed to the Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.



For season ticket information, please call 504-861-WAVE (9283) or log on to TulaneTix.com.



Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane athletics}