Carroll and Johnson Named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football players Cameron Carroll and Patrick Johnson were both named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly honor roll following their performances in the Green Wave’s 66-24 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Carroll earned the recognition after he posted career highs in rushing yards (163) and touchdowns (four). Carroll rushed for three scores and caught another to bring his touchdown total to eight on the year. Carroll’s eight touchdowns are the most among FBS players.

Johnson received the weekly honor after he recorded four tackles, a pair of sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also played a key role in limiting Southern Miss to just 59 yards of total offense in the second half.

Carroll and Johnson become the third and fourth Green Wave players to be recognized by The American this season.

Tulane 2020 AAC Weekly Honorees

Sept. 14 – Cameron Sample (Defensive Player of the Week)

Sept. 14 – Tyjae Spears (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Patrick Johhson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Tulane returns to action on Oct. 8, as it heads to Houston for a nationally-televised matchup with the Cougars on ESPN.

