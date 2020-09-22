Carnival of football: Southland Conference to kick off in February

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 1: Running back Kendall Bussey #2 of the Nicholls State Colonels runs for a 40-yard touchdown past cornerback Corione Harris #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Mardi Gras will probably find the Nicholls Colonels and the Southeastern Lions practicing for the start of the 2021 spring football season.

The Southland Conference announced its full schedule, one that includes six games for each team.

Nicholls will open its truncated season February 27th against Lamar. The same day, Southeastern Louisiana will open its season at Sam Houston State.

Saturday April 10th, Southeastern will play at Nicholls in the annual River Bell Classic. The game is the final regular season tilt for both.

The first round of the Football Championship playoffs will kickoff Saturday April 24th. 16 teams will qualify, 11 automatics and 5 at-large.

Nicholls and Southeastern both made the playoffs in the fall of 2019.

Mardi Gras in 2021 is February 16th.