Tulane catcher Brennan Lambert (4) bats during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

CLEARWATER, FL – Tulane pitcher Dylan Carmouche tossed a complete game and designated hitter Brennan Lambert had two doubles and five RBI to power the seventh-seeded Green Wave in a 12-2 eight-inning victory over sixth-seeded Memphis Thursday evening at the 2023 American Athletic Conference baseball tournament in Clearwater.

The win moved the Olive and Blue to 17-39 overall, while Memphis dropped to 29-27.

The Green Wave will now play in the semifinals on Saturday (approximately 12:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. CT) against either second-seeded Houston or the Tigers once more. Either opponent will need to defeat Tulane twice to keep it from Sunday’s championship game (12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT).

The Houston/Memphis game is scheduled for approximately 4:45 p.m. ET/3:45 CT on Friday.

Carmouche (4-8) was outstanding for the Green Wave, giving up just two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in a contest that was ended via the mercy rule.

AAC Pitcher of the Year Dalton Fowler (5-6) suffered the loss for the Tigers. He went six and two-thirds innings, yielding seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Tulane first baseman Brady Marget, right fielder Jacob LaPrairie and shortstop Gavin Schulz all had two hits with Marget scoring four times.

The Green Wave jumped on top early with an RBI single to left by Lambert in the top of the first inning.

Memphis scored twice in the second to regain a one-run lead but Lambert struck again on a ground-rule double in the fourth to knot the game at 2-all.

The Tulane offense put the game away in the late innings, erupting for 10 runs to close the game.

Lambert (fielder’s choice), LaPrairie (double) and catcher Seth Beckstead (fielder’s choice) all knocked in sixth inning runs. Marget (single), Lambert again (two-run double) and LaPrairie (single) did the damage in the seventh.

Schulz drove in second baseman James Agabedis for the team’s 10th run in the top of the eighth, while center fielder Teo Banks put on the finishing touches with a two-run homer down the right field line.

The long ball by Banks was his team-leading 16th of the season. He and Lambert are now tied atop Tulane’s RBI total at 44.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}