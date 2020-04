NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- Last month, the Audubon Nature Institute introduced the world to a special and unbelievably cute New Orleans native. Curator of Birds, William Robles at Audubon knows a lot about birds. Along the Southern coastline of the African continent, swims a bird that seems miles away from where you might expect. This is the home of the African Penguin.

African penguins are part of the species survival plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. They are one of 18 species of penguin and they are severely endangered. The Audubon Nature Institute is part of the effort of restoring this species. There use to be close to a hundred and fifty thousand of these penguins in the world and now there are only 20 thousand breeding pairs left.