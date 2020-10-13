Cardiac Kids: Saints comeback from 17 down to beat Chargers in OT

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his nine-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with Marquez Callaway #12 during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2020 Saints are making the comeback, a habit.

Last week, the Saints were down 14-0 early at Detroit, and won. Monday night, New Orleans trailed the Los Angeles Chargers 20-3, before rallying to win 30-27 in overtime at the Superdome.

The Saints are 3 wins, 2 losses headed to the bye week.

Taysom Hill’s 9 yard touchdown keep with :52 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 27-27. On the final play of regulation, Los Angeles’ kicker Michael Badgley’s field goal attempt from 50 yards hit the right upright and bounced back on the field.

Wil Lutz booted a 36 yard field goal in overtime to give the Saints a 30-27 lead. On the final play of the game, the Chargers needed 6 yards for a first down. But, Marshon Lattimore tackled receiver Mike Williams at the Los Angeles 44, one yard shy of the first down.

Head coach Sean Payton said his team was able to overcome another slow start.

Drew Brees completed 33 of 47 passes for 325 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught 12 passes for 122 yards.

Chargers’ rookie quarterback Justin Herbert completed 20 of 34 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns.