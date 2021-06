Holy Cross baseball coach Andy Cannizaro said he’s yet to interview with NIcholls about their vacant baseball job, but would, if offered the opportunity.

Cannizaro, a former head coach at Mississippi State, just finished his second season at Holy Cross. The first was cut short by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

At Mississippi State in 2017, Cannizaro’s Bulldogs reached the Super Regional, falling to LSU in Baton Rouge.