NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holy Cross High School and baseball coach Andy Cannizaro have parted ways.

Cannizaro told WGNO Sports he met with new headmaster William Gallagher Tuesday morning and was told the school was “going in a different direction.”

“I wish our players nothing but the best,” said Cannizaro. “I am always there if they need me.”

Cannizaro, the former head coach at Mississippi State, led Holy Cross to a district title in 2021. It was the school’s first in baseball since 1996.

Holy Cross plays Shaw this weekend in the Division I playoffs.