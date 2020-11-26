Cancelled: Shaw vs Curtis is off, due to positive test within Eagles football program

Archbishop Shaw’s Division I playoff game Friday night against John Curtis Christian has been cancelled.

Shaw head coach Tommy Connors said his football program had a “positive test for Covid-19 within the program.”

“We didn’t want to hurt the integrity of the playoffs,” said Connors. “We don’t want to cost someone a chance at a championship.”

“We have a number of students in quarantine,” said Connors.

The game was scheduled for Joe Yenni Stadium at 7 pm. 7th seeded John Curtis will now travel to #2 seed Scotlandville for next week’s Division I quarterfinals.

Connors said he could not provide an exact number of students in quarantine.