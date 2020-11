Friday night’s regular season finale featuring St Paul’s school vs Fontainebleau has been cancelled due to a positive Covid-19 test for one of the St Paul’s players.

Director of Athletics Craig Ketelsen said the game will not be played. But, that St Paul’s will return in time for week two of the playoffs, the first week of playoff action for schools in Division I.

Ketelsen said a number of players will be quarantined, and that all will be available after the Thanksgiving Holidays.